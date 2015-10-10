Thuli welcomes supreme court ruling

“The ruling affirms what we already knew. that this office is a key watchdog with teeth, and those teeth are to ensure that Gogo Dlamini is protected. We don’t just see ourselves as a watchdog but also a makhadzi (Venda for the father’s senior sister).”

Madonsela was speaking after she received the prestigious 22nd Unisa Graduate School of Business Leadership in Practice Award on Thursday night. The award recognises exceptional South Africans who have demonstrated impeccable leadership skills.

She received the award with several members of her team. The public protector said: “There is no one single leader in the Public Protector SA team. Every member of that team is a leader. We all lead in various spaces and occasionally we lead together as a team.

“To achieve the South Africa we want where everyone has the potential to be freed and lives are lived, we have to exercise ethical leadership to make sure the state is accountable and serves with integrity.”

She said everyone working in government and the public space had to exercise ethical values, and that she and her team were advocates of ethical leadership.

“As the Public Protector SA team we don’t put ourselves out there as the epitome of ethical leadership. We make mistakes. We are a team that’s committed to serve the people of SA to the best of our ability. Self-interest is something we avoid.”

Madonsela was hailed as a women in a leadership position who embodies strength, integrity of character and courage. Dr Renosi Mokate, Unisa SBL executive director and CEO, said: “She [Madonsela] anchors us in truth as a leadership symbol for South Africa’s moral transformation. Her strong leadership presence and grace under pressure has contributed to her success, the respect she commands from all quarters and the impact she has on the political sphere.”

Previous recipients of the award include Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, Reverend Frank Chikane and former minister Trevor Manuel.

– valeskaa@citizen. co.za