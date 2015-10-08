 
South Africa 8.10.2015 11:20 am

Woman arrested for illegal possession of abalone

ANA
FILE PICTURE: Abalone in plastic bags. Picture: William McIntosh/Gallo Images

FILE PICTURE: Abalone in plastic bags. Picture: William McIntosh/Gallo Images

The Bloemfontein Flying Squad has arrested two foreigners after receiving a tip off about a restaurant owner selling abalone.

In a statement, police spokesperson Constable Peter Kareli said the restaurant, at a business complex in Pellisier, was searched. The home of the 44 year old restaurant owner was also searched and abalone worth an estimated R10,000 was confiscated.

Kareli said the female suspect was arrested and the restaurant’s chef, a 48 year old man, was also arrested for not having the correct documentation to live and work in South Africa.

The two are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court soon.

