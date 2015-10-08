Woman arrested for illegal possession of abalone

In a statement, police spokesperson Constable Peter Kareli said the restaurant, at a business complex in Pellisier, was searched. The home of the 44 year old restaurant owner was also searched and abalone worth an estimated R10,000 was confiscated.

Kareli said the female suspect was arrested and the restaurant’s chef, a 48 year old man, was also arrested for not having the correct documentation to live and work in South Africa.

The two are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court soon.