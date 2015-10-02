 
menu
South Africa 2.10.2015 11:06 am

Pretoria pub fire investigated

Kristian Meijer
Vick’s Pub in Soshanguve, Pretoria, during a fire that gutted the building on Thursday. Pic: Rekord North

Vick’s Pub in Soshanguve, Pretoria, during a fire that gutted the building on Thursday. Pic: Rekord North

The cause of the fire that engulfed the Vick’s Pub in Soshanguve, Pretoria, remains unknown.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Johan Pieterse said the grass roof of the pub caught fire on Thursday, Rekord North reported.

“The fire was exacerbated by high winds in excess of 30 knots today,” Pieterse said on Thursday..

“When emergency services arrived on scene, most of the building had burned down. Unfortunately there is not much to save. No injuries were reported,” said Pieters.

He added investigations into the blaze were ongoing.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out at a popular pub in Randfontein, on the West Rand, in August.

The Droogeheuwel pub manager, Ian Bossern, described the fire as a “sad setback”,  adding the estimated damaged to be about R4 million.

“We have no idea at this stage as to what caused the fire, and we do not suspect any foul play. We will wait for authorities to assess the cause of the fire and the extent of damaged which it caused,” he added.

Police spokesperson Captain Appel Ernst said: “We are looking at this as a non-police matter. Complainants could not prove any element of crime regarding the incident.”

– Caxton News Service

Related Stories
Boy, 8, burns to death in Bellville fire 23.7.2018
Eight alleged land invaders arrested in Mpumalanga 22.7.2018
UPDATE: Eleven train carriages burn at Cape Town station 21.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.