Pretoria pub fire investigated

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Johan Pieterse said the grass roof of the pub caught fire on Thursday, Rekord North reported.

“The fire was exacerbated by high winds in excess of 30 knots today,” Pieterse said on Thursday..

“When emergency services arrived on scene, most of the building had burned down. Unfortunately there is not much to save. No injuries were reported,” said Pieters.

He added investigations into the blaze were ongoing.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out at a popular pub in Randfontein, on the West Rand, in August.

The Droogeheuwel pub manager, Ian Bossern, described the fire as a “sad setback”, adding the estimated damaged to be about R4 million.

“We have no idea at this stage as to what caused the fire, and we do not suspect any foul play. We will wait for authorities to assess the cause of the fire and the extent of damaged which it caused,” he added.

Police spokesperson Captain Appel Ernst said: “We are looking at this as a non-police matter. Complainants could not prove any element of crime regarding the incident.”

– Caxton News Service