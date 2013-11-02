 
menu
South Africa 2.11.2013 11:13 am

Serbian man killed in Bedfordview

Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons (Diego Grez)

Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons (Diego Grez)

A Serbian national was shot dead in his home in Bedfordview, east of Johannesburg, during a house robbery on Saturday, Gauteng police said.

The 54-year-old man was killed around 4am, Brigadier Neville Malila said.

Malila said two robbers allegedly entered the man’s home through an open window on the first floor of his house.

The robbers then woke the man’s wife, told her to be quiet and removed her ring from her finger, which woke her husband.

“The suspects fired shots at him. The wife started screaming and ran out of the flat to call the security.

“The suspects took a firearm, cellphones and R1000 cash,” Malila said.

Two firearms were found in a bag outside the home. No arrests have yet been made.

According to Eyewitness News the Serbian man was arrested for armed robbery last year with Czech businessman Radovan Krejcir.

Sapa

Related Stories
‘Jealous’ boyfriend allegedly kills partner’s ‘lover’ 23.7.2018
Over 20,000 drunk driving cases pending due to forensic lab backlogs 22.7.2018
Four arrested in multimillion-rand abalone bust 21.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.