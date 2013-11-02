Serbian man killed in Bedfordview

The 54-year-old man was killed around 4am, Brigadier Neville Malila said.

Malila said two robbers allegedly entered the man’s home through an open window on the first floor of his house.

The robbers then woke the man’s wife, told her to be quiet and removed her ring from her finger, which woke her husband.

“The suspects fired shots at him. The wife started screaming and ran out of the flat to call the security.

“The suspects took a firearm, cellphones and R1000 cash,” Malila said.

Two firearms were found in a bag outside the home. No arrests have yet been made.

According to Eyewitness News the Serbian man was arrested for armed robbery last year with Czech businessman Radovan Krejcir.

– Sapa