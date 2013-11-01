 
South Africa 1.11.2013 04:05 pm

FState arson accused in court

Image courtesy of stock.xchng

Image courtesy of stock.xchng

A man appeared in the Sasolburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday in connection with the burning down of the Karabo FM community radio station, Free State police said.

The case was postponed to Thursday for a bail application, Sergeant Sellwane Mapamela said.

The 30-year-old, who confessed to the crime, was arrested on Monday.

In September four men, two of them armed and wearing balaclavas, entered Karabo FM in Zamdela.
The men tied up the security guard, took his cellphone and cut the radio station’s telephone lines, Mapamela said.

Two of the men ordered the presenter out of the studio before setting the building on fire.

Board chairman Sam Mkhwanazi at the time said he did not know why the men had burnt down the station.
“The whole building was destroyed. Our hard work of five years was destroyed in two minutes.”

He said the station had a normal relationship with residents in Sasolburg and he could not understand why people would have opted to burn it down.

-Sapa

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

