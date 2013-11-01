Randfontein calm after burning barricades

Police spokesman Captain Appel Ernst said a group of about 300 residents barricaded roads with burning tyres and rocks on Wednesday night.

“The residents then regrouped yesterday morning (Thursday), but they did not blockade the roads.

“Police officers are still in the area, monitoring the situation,” he said.

This protest comes barely a week after violent demonstrations by Bekkersdal residents, who demanded that the Westonaria Local Municipality be placed under administration.

The protestors accused the municipality’s mayor, Nonkoliso Tundzi, of maladministration and nepotism. The situation there remains calm after the protest was suspended last Sunday.