South Africa 1.11.2013 06:00 am

Randfontein calm after burning barricades

Steven Tau
Firefighters remove burning debris from Main Reef Road in Durban Deep, 31 October 2013. Protest action against poor service delivery started around 4 am this morning with residents of Durban deep burning tyres and blocking roads. They say they have had their water as well as power cut even after paying for these services. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Calm has returned to the Zenzele informal settlement between Randfontein and Westonaria on the West Rand after a service delivery protest by residents on Wednesday night.

Police spokesman Captain Appel Ernst said a group of about 300 residents barricaded roads with burning tyres and rocks on Wednesday night.

“The residents then regrouped yesterday morning (Thursday), but they did not blockade the roads.

“Police officers are still in the area, monitoring the situation,” he said.

This protest comes barely a week after violent demonstrations by Bekkersdal residents, who demanded that the Westonaria Local Municipality be placed under administration.

The protestors accused the municipality’s mayor, Nonkoliso Tundzi, of maladministration and nepotism. The situation there remains calm after the protest was suspended last Sunday.

