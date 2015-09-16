 
South Africa 16.9.2015 09:17 am

VUT student protest enters third day (video)

Steven Tau
VUT student protest enters third day (video)

There doesn’t seem to be an end in sight to the protest action by students from the Vaal University of Technology (VUT).

Students who are demanding that the university beef up its security following the gruesome killings of two of their peers at a nearby house in Vanderbjilpark where they were residing last week.

The protest action has now entered its third day and students have vowed to continue with their protest action until such a time their demands are met.

Police and security officials are monitoring the protest while several cars and taxis are forced to turn back on the Andries Potgieter road. Protesters have gathered in the middle of the road opposite the campus’s main gate.

