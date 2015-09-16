VUT student protest enters third day (video)

Students who are demanding that the university beef up its security following the gruesome killings of two of their peers at a nearby house in Vanderbjilpark where they were residing last week.

The protest action has now entered its third day and students have vowed to continue with their protest action until such a time their demands are met.

Police and security officials are monitoring the protest while several cars and taxis are forced to turn back on the Andries Potgieter road. Protesters have gathered in the middle of the road opposite the campus’s main gate.