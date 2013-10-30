SA’s treason trial history

They joined a group of only a handful of South Africans ever to be convicted of high treason, although the country has in its troubled past seen its share of treason trials.

Second Boer War soldier Jopie Fourie was the only person sentenced to death for high treason. He was executed in December 1914.

Boer soldier and statesman General C R de Wet was also convicted of high treason during the 1914 rebellion in South Africa, but was only sentenced to six years imprisonment.

Robbie Leybrand, the Olympic boxer, German sympathiser and member of the Ossewa Brandwag during the Second World War, was in 1943 convicted of high treason and sentenced to life imprisonment.

The National Party government later released him during the apartheid years. Several high profile treason trials followed during the apartheid years. The most notable trail started in 1956 when over 150 people, including the ANC’s top leadership, were charged with high treason.

They were found not guilty in 1961, but several of the ANC cadres, including former President Nelson Mandela, went on to be convicted of sabotage in the Rivonia trial in 1964.

Four members of the United Democratic Front (UDF) were in the late 1980’s convicted of high treason and sentenced to between six and 12 years imprisonment in the Delmas treason trial, but their convictions were set aside on appeal in 1989.

Dieter Gerhardt, a former Commodore in the South African Navy, was convicted of treason as a Soviety Spy in 1983 and sentenced to life imprisonment, but released in 1992.

Political activist Barbara Hogan was the first woman in South Africa to be found guilty of high treason in the early 1990’s. She was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, but was released in 1990 and later served as a cabinet minister in the ANC government, only to be ousted under President Jacob Zuma’s reign.