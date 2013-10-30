ANC ‘will not bow to Bekkersdal demands’

This according to executive mayor of the West Rand District Municipality Mpho Nawa, speaking yesterday after violent service delivery protests in which Bekkersdal residents called on Westonaria Local Municipality mayor Nonkoliso Tundzi.

Residents had vowed not to allow Mokonyane back in the area, accusing her of being arrogant. Mokonyane was quoted as saying on Sunday that the ANC does not need residents’ “dirty votes”, which angered many.

“It is wrong for people to say that the premier must not be allowed in Bekkersdal. We cannot be a shaky government … we do not need approval to go there as we have a responsibility to provide services. The community cannot suffer because of an individual,” Nawa said, referring to community leader Thabang Wesi.

Mokonyane said she will meet people in every corner of the province, including Bekkersdal.

“I don’t know who said I should not go there, but I will forever avail myself to serve the people of Bekkersdal,” she said.

There were concerns raised amid the protests last week, ahead of the start of matric exams which commenced on Monday, and Mokonyane said she issued a directive to provincial MEC for education Barbara Creecy that pupils be moved to a location where they will feel safe.

“But the intervention cannot stop here, it must be seen against the conditions that prevail in

Westonaria.

“It must be noted that Bekkersdal has over 40 000 households, of which 16 000 are in informal settlements and of which 13 000 are informal households,” said Mokonyane.

She said a large number of these are indigent, adding that the indigent database is not entirely complete because of the transient nature of informal settlements.

“As a result, the municipality has been struggling to provide much needed basic services such as water, sanitation and refuse

removal.

“The existing sewer system, developed in 1945 for a small population, can no longer cope with the increased utilisation, the infrastructure is taking strain,” Mokonyane said.

Mokonyane said there will be an immediate establishment of an inter-governmental task team to compile short-term solutions.