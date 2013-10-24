 
menu
South Africa 24.10.2013 02:10 pm

Oppenheimer death a loss to SA – Singh family

The death of Bridget Oppenheimer is not only a loss to the racing industry but to the country as a whole, Anant and Vanashree Singh said on Thursday.

“Vanashree and I are deeply saddened by [her] passing. We were fortunate to have her as a friend and to have shared many memorable occasions with her,” film maker Anant Singh said in a statement.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to Nicky, Mary and the Oppenheimer family.”

He described Bridget Oppenheimer as a remarkable woman who was very proud of the time she had served on Robben Island as a nurse during World War Two.

According to the Business Day newspaper’s website, Oppenheimer died in her sleep on Wednesday. A family spokeswoman reportedly said her death followed a short illness.

She was married to Kimberley-born mining magnate Sir Harry Oppenheimer. He died in August 2000 at the age of 91.

Bridget Oppenheimer’s children, Mary Slack and the second richest African Nicky Oppenheimer, reportedly told Business Day: “Our mother had a long and full life. We celebrate her and her many achievements in so many fields. She will be missed by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”

Bridget Oppenheimer was a well-known race horse owner who won the Durban July six times.

Sapa

Related Stories
Brazilian butt-enhancing celebrity cosmetic surgeon vanishes after patient dies 18.7.2018
Pretoria ‘domestic worker death’ scammers re-emerge 12.7.2018
ANC and opposition express sadness at killing of MP 20.6.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.