Oppenheimer death a loss to SA – Singh family

“Vanashree and I are deeply saddened by [her] passing. We were fortunate to have her as a friend and to have shared many memorable occasions with her,” film maker Anant Singh said in a statement.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to Nicky, Mary and the Oppenheimer family.”

He described Bridget Oppenheimer as a remarkable woman who was very proud of the time she had served on Robben Island as a nurse during World War Two.

According to the Business Day newspaper’s website, Oppenheimer died in her sleep on Wednesday. A family spokeswoman reportedly said her death followed a short illness.

She was married to Kimberley-born mining magnate Sir Harry Oppenheimer. He died in August 2000 at the age of 91.

Bridget Oppenheimer’s children, Mary Slack and the second richest African Nicky Oppenheimer, reportedly told Business Day: “Our mother had a long and full life. We celebrate her and her many achievements in so many fields. She will be missed by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”

Bridget Oppenheimer was a well-known race horse owner who won the Durban July six times.

