Cope MPL must vacate position

Provincial secretary Sizile Ndlovu told a Sapa correspondent that Zale Madonsela’s days in the provincial legislature were over. “Her defence as the representative of Cope in the legislature is no longer valid, so she must do the honourable thing and vacate the position,” said Ndlovu.

Madonsela was a well-known supporter of Mbhazima Shilowa, whose claim to be the Congress of the People’s legitimate leader was rejected by the High Court in Johannesburg on Friday. She said there were no grounds to remove her from the legislature.

“I am going nowhere. They have to follow proper procedures to remove me. As far as I am concerned, Cope does not have disciplinary procedures or a code of conduct, so which procedures are they going to follow to remove me from the legislature?”

She said the procedures were supposed to be adopted at a party congress, but that none had been held. Said Ndlovu: “The court judgment clearly states that Mosiuoa Lekota is the leader of Cope; I am the one who will be going to the legislature as a legitimate representative of Cope in the province.”

Ndlovu said no Cope leaders or members would be kicked out of the party based on whether they supported Lekota or Shilowa. “They will not be purged. We don’t believe in that as Cope. But, those members who were found to have mismanaged or failed to account for the party’s money will not be pardoned,” he said.

“They have to pay back the money.” In 2010, Cope in Mpumalanga recalled Madonsela after she attended the party’s national elective conference without a mandate.

During the same year, the party’s then provincial secretary Buks Mahlangu and other senior members tried to recall Madonsela because she allegedly failed to account for R700,000 which the legislature had given to Cope.

She took the matter to court and was able to stay on as legislature representative for the party.

She was also accused of undermining the party by firing its late Ehlanzeni regional chairperson James Nkambule from the constituency office. At the time Mahlangu was first in line to replace Madonsela if she was removed from the legislature.

Rachel Kalidass, the managing director of auditing firm R Kalidass and Associates, which was appointed by the legislature to audit Cope’s financial statements, previously confirmed that all the money spent by the constituency office had been accounted for.

– Sapa