Sarnral welcomes Outa decision

“Sanity has prevailed,” SA National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) spokesman Vusi Mona said in a statement.

“We trust people will respect the integrity of the judiciary and value its independence. We urge people to obtain their e-tags and register their vehicles in order to enjoy the discounts,” he said.

Mona said the agency would focus its efforts on implementing open road tolling to ease congestion on freeways.

“It’s time to move on and work together in improving our road infrastructure. We hope the likes of Outa will join us this national endeavour,” Mona said.

The Opposition to Urban Tolling Alliance (Outa) announced earlier in the day it did not have the money to continue the legal fight.

“Outa will not appeal against the judgment of the Supreme Court of Appeal. Outa is constrained by shortages of funds,” its chairman Wayne Duvenage told reporters in Johannesburg.

“We still owe our lawyers R1.8 million and it will cost R1.5m to continue. We realised that we are out of money.”

Duvenage said they should find other ways of fighting e-tolls.

“The SCA judgment neither addressed nor rules on the lawfulness of e-tolling as Outa’s legal representatives argued that it should,” said Duvenage.

Outa’s argument remained that Sanral and the government did not have a proper public participation process.

He said Sanral and government avoided an enquiry by the court about why the transport minister had not consider the exorbitant cost to the public of e-tolling.

Duvenage urged motorists to not buy e-tags, and said it was not illegal not to have an e-tag.