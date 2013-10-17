Plane prangs blamed on pilot error

His plane is trailing smoke, but it is all part of the show. In the background of the Liveleak video (scroll down for video) a woman can be heard saying, “His engine is off! No! No! No!” as, in the blink of an eye, the stunt goes horribly wrong.

As Dell reaches treetop level he straightens out and his plane slams into the ground and disappears in a plume of dust. As the dust settles, fire breaks out on the fuselage and the announcer says, “Right, ladies and gentlemen, as you can see we’ve had an incident.”

Dell subsequently succumbed to his injuries and the incident is now the purview of the South African Civil Aviation Authority.

Nor is it the only one.

On May 5, a pilot slammed a Pi-per PA-28-235 onto the runway so hard the nose gear collapsed, the propeller hit the runway and the left main gear sustained damage.

On June 12, in a slightly more only-in-Africa scenario, the pilot of a Savannah MXP 740V was trying to avoid kudus on the runway at a game lodge, to no avail. The plane hit the ground, breaking off the nose wheel.

At the Brakpan-Benoni Aerodrome on August 18, the pilot “was distracted on final approach and neglected to lower the aircraft’s undercarriage”.

These are only three of the 246 recorded incidents so far this year on the CAA website.

This time last year only 206 incidents were recorded and there were 787 incidents recorded for the entire 2012. So far 47 people have died in plane crashes this year.

Vice-president of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association of South Africa (AOPA-SA) Chris Martinus downplayed the rise and didn’t feel there was need for concern. “I believe our pilots and mechanics are world-class. We are concerned about an apparent lack of oversight at air shows, but even China is sending their pilots to us for training.”

There are 11 801 aircraft on the CAA’s books but not all are airworthy. “Last year there were about 5 300 airworthiness certificates issued, and I’m taking a guess but there may have been less than 5 000 issued this year.

“The other issue is that we believe the industry is grossly over-regulated which is having a de-leterious effect. For example an aircraft manufacturer will issue an advisory to examine the frame of an aircraft for rust.

“The CAA will force the pilot to remove the aluminium skin of the plane so the frame can be exa-mined and it can cost hundreds of thousands of rand to reassemble the aircraft again.

“This means pilots might take shortcuts in the maintenance of their aircraft, which is proble-matic.”

Over-regulation is something angrily denied by the CAA. “We subscribe to the standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO),” said spokesman Phindiwe Gwebu.

“It sets standards and regulations necessary for aviation safety, security, efficiency and regularity, as well as for aviation environmental protection. If we want to set a higher standard ICAO doesn’t stand in our way.

“The CAA does put regulations out there, but if people don’t heed them, they are meaningless. We have to inspect aircraft and issue airworthiness certificates to ensure they are up to standard.”

Gwebu said she was confident in the regulations. “Compliance however, is not as high as it should be.

“We are encouraging pilots to take responsibility and, while it may seem numbers of incidents have increased, it may be that the number of incidents being reported is higher.

“Insurance companies will often have a better idea because sometimes pilots don’t want us to know about problems.”

The mandatory reporting of incidents has revealed a disturbing trend that most are caused by pilot error. “People fly into the sides of mountains; they forget to put the landing gear down; they run out of fuel.”

A report on causes of accidents stated that 65% of accidents occurred in private operations.

The report also listed unfamiliarity with the aircraft and poor flight planning as problems. Mechanical failure of the engine of the aircraft was the second highest cause of crashes in South Africa.

Some accidents the pilot has no control over.

The CAA said South Africa boasts a 0% accident rate on South African soil in the large aircraft sector and it is determined to maintain this record.

