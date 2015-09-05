Joburg to crack down on illegal tree felling

Joburg competed against seven other municipalities including Cape Town, Tshwane, Ethekwini and others, Rosebank Killarney Gazette reported.

In that jovial spirit, managing director of Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo, Bulumko Nelana pleaded with Joburg citizens to refrain from chopping down trees on the streets. Nelana said, “Every day the tree canopy of the City of Joburg is challenged. This is probably a reality for many cities across the world where the need for new transport nodes, housing, infrastructure and economic activity are critical to building world-class cities.”

“However, with these developments comes the danger that many established trees are being lost.” He said Joburg has hence accelerated its tree planting programmes to ensure that a replacement programme is in place to not only address the loss of trees due to development, but to also address the illegal and unwarranted act of felling of street trees by mindless homeowners and businesses.

On Arbor Day, City Parks and Zoo was alerted that a resident had illegally and mindlessly felled healthy, fully grown street trees. The entity revealed that the fine in place for felling is no longer a deterrent.

He said, “These persons who are illegally chopping down branches or illegally uprooting street trees believe that they can get away with this evil deed.”

Nelana said, “The good news is that Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo are working closely with law enforcement authorities to take stringent action against these lawbreakers. The days of felling trees illegally and getting away with it will no longer be tolerated.”

Meanwhile, Member of the Mayoral Committee for Community Development in Joburg, councillor Chris Vondo was on hand to receive the award and said, “The Arbor City Award was the highest acknowledgement of greening in the country.” The City of Joburg’s greening strategies are underpinned by the Joburg 2040 vision to build a green, livable, resilient and economically-viable powerhouse to enhance the quality of life of all its residents.”

“The Arbor City 2015 Award salutes a decade of cutting-edge service excellence in greening by the City of Joburg and Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Nelana added that trees are the lungs of the planet. They breathe in carbon dioxide and breathe out oxygen. This year’s Arbor Week theme is Forests and People: Investing in a sustainable future. This year’s campaign is being used as a build-up towards the XIV World Forestry Congress that will be held from 7 to 11 September at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban. It aims to highlight the value of forests with regard to sustainable livelihoods, environmental conservation and development in general.

– Caxton News Service