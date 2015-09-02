JMPD officer still on duty despite slur

JMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said yesterday the department was not investigating the matter.

“If a JMPD officer misbehaves, a formal complaint can be lodged to the department’s internal affairs so an investigation can be started,” said Minnaar.

This after a video emerged showing a JMPD officer involved in an altercation with a motorist, Clive Naidoo, on Sunday when he allegedly skipped a red traffic light. Naidoo posted it on his Facebook page.

“I pay your salaries. I pay tax,” Naidoo can be heard saying to the officer in the video after asking her to hurry up.

“I pay tax, and my salary pays you. I also pay tax,” the female officer responded.

Realising she was being recorded on camera, the officer strolled and said: “The way I’m enjoying to appear in the media. My father never saw me in TV before.”

After waiting for more than four minutes, she asked the motorist for his address, and after realising he was from Bloubosrand, the officer said: “You pay our salaries and you stay in Bloubosrand … eh!, where there are too much blacks and thieves.

“If I were you, I wouldn’t mention that I’m from Bloubosrand. It’s embarrassing,” she said. “You paying someone R20 000 and you still stay in Bloubosrand. Ya … it’s embarrassing because these people they disrespect us. And Indians and blacks … we are the same.

“So them they think some – times they are white, and they are not. They are black as us. If he was white he should be staying in Sandton.”

Naidoo told The Citizen yesterday he would submit a complaint when he has a chance. “I went to the local police station and they referred me to the JMPD website.”

National chairperson for Justice Project South Africa Howard Dembovsky said: “Both individuals owe one another a public apology.”