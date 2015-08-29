Man beaten to death by angry residents

Fed up with criminal gangs reigning on the streets of the former mine houses in Comet, residents of the area reportedly decided to take matters into their own hands on Tuesday, Boksburg Advertiser reported.

The residents said a “hardcore” gang of criminals has been threatening the Comet community with guns and committing robbery, rape and theft in the area.

During the hunt, they found two of the people suspected of terrorising the community. One of the suspects is a member of the community but is believed to have masterminded the attacks.

He reportedly revealed he was working with accomplices from the Angelo informal settlement.

Police were called by a concerned resident, and the officers rescued the suspected criminal before he could be burnt alive.

The man sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The hunt continued to the Joe Slovo informal settlement, where they found a 19-year-old boy believed to be a member of a gang. He was allegedly assaulted by a group of men and women.

Police managed to bring the situation under control and took the injured man to Tambo Memorial Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Boksburg police spokesperson Lieutenant Kwendzakwakhe Ngobese confirmed there were initially reports of people terrorising the community and that such reports were being investigated.

“We have met with the concerned community members to discuss the issue and have told them that suspects should always be handed to the police because no one is allowed to take the law into their own hands,” he added.

“We condemn these acts where communities decide to take the law into their own hands. A case has been opened, and those identified will be arrested,” said Ngobese.

According to residents, who asked to remain anonymous, the ongoing crime problem was reported to the police, but they failed to address it.

This prompted residents to take matters into their own hands.

“We have asked the police to step up patrols because robbery, rape, murder and theft are spiraling out of control, but police were dragging their feet in addressing these problems,” said one resident.

Another infuriated resident said a gang of robbers recently held guns to his head near the railway station and took his belongings, including a cellphone.

Investigations are ongoing.

– Caxton News Service