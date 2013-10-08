Former City Parks MD in court for corruption

“He was arrested with another man for fraud and corruption that happened between 2006 and 2012,” spokesman Captain Paul Ramaloko said.

The case related to a contract awarded by City Parks to Jozi Mart to supply trees. According to the Hawks, the company presented itself as a nursery and was subsequently awarded the tender.

“They presented themselves as a nursery which they are not. They were buying trees from other nurseries for R70 and selling them to City Parks for R700.”

The former MD was accused of not declaring his position as a shareholder within Jozi Mart.

The pair were expected to appear at the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Tuesday.

Ramaloko did not rule out the possibility of more arrests.

Sapa