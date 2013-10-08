 
menu
South Africa 8.10.2013 10:55 am

Former City Parks MD in court for corruption

The pair had been charged with stock theft. Photo: Supplied

The pair had been charged with stock theft. Photo: Supplied

A former managing director of Johannesburg City Parks has been arrested for fraud and corruption involving R57 million, the Hawks said on Tuesday.

“He was arrested with another man for fraud and corruption that happened between 2006 and 2012,” spokesman Captain Paul Ramaloko said.

The case related to a contract awarded by City Parks to Jozi Mart to supply trees. According to the Hawks, the company presented itself as a nursery and was subsequently awarded the tender.

“They presented themselves as a nursery which they are not. They were buying trees from other nurseries for R70 and selling them to City Parks for R700.”

The former MD was accused of not declaring his position as a shareholder within Jozi Mart.

The pair were expected to appear at the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Tuesday.

Ramaloko did not rule out the possibility of more arrests.

Sapa

Related Stories
Spy fund improperly used to buy R10m mansion to house minister – report 22.7.2018
VBS CEO claims ignorance of R1.5 billion fraud 22.7.2018
‘Bogus’ Mpumalanga lawyer arrested 21.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.