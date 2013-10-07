Numsa case will not be heard tomorrow

“There have been widespread speculations and unconfirmed reports that the matter will be heard tomorrow [Tuesday] October 8, at the South Gauteng High Court,” National Union of Metalworkers of SA spokesman Castro Ngobese said in a statement on Monday.

Numsa had received several calls regarding the case and when it would be back in court.

“We have since consulted our lawyers and they have honestly advised us that the matter will not be heard tomorrow as speculated by some,” he said.

Ngobese said during the first court proceedings on September 10, other Congress of SA Trade Unions affiliates were given until October 14 to reply to Numsa’s papers, including those filed by Vavi.

“Secondly, Numsa and comrade Vavi were given until October 28, 2013, to respond to the papers filed by these opposing unions. Therefore, this matter will only be heard on an unspecified date in November 2013.”

The union said it would communicate the official date once it knew when it was.

– Sapa