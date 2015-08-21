Uproar over church premises used for rental car storage

In the letter to disgruntled residents, the general manager of Sunninghill Community, Rob Kimmings, said he had reported the matter to City of Johannesburg’s planning department recently, Midrand Reporter reported.

“It appears that they have rented the land to a car company as a holding storage facility. The cars are delivered from East London. I have discussed this matter with the church and explained there is a process to follow and [they] need to probably apply for rezoning,” said Kimmings in the letter.

Concerned residents raised the alarm after noticing that the choruses of worship at the Siberian church were being replaced by the endless revving of car engines.

Ward 93 Councillor Annette Deppe said the pastor was in trouble with local authorities after the church failed to pay for services.

“The pastor is trying to raise money by renting out parking space to a car renting company from East London. But this area is not a business zone,” said Deppe.

A parishioner of the church, who requested anonymity, confirmed there were cars parked at the church premises but added that they were waiting for City of Johannesburg to determine if there was any violation of zoning bylaws. He, however, said the church was not aware of any complaint from residents.

“We are expecting the council to tell us what the issue is, but we have never received anything from residents,” he said.

Kimmings also said he was still waiting for the council’s response.

– Caxton News Service