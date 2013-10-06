Detained SA businessman returns home

Arshad Ali arrived in the country on Friday after he was detained while on his way to board a plane back to South Africa at Lahore Airport in September.

Ali told the broadcaster four men forced him into a van and put a hood over his head.

“When they arrest me, they didn’t arrest me, they hijacked me actually… ,” Ali told eNCA on his arrival at OR Tambo International Airport.

The Pakistani-born South African told eNCA he did not know why he was kidnapped. He said he was kept in a locked room and fed twice a day.

According to the broadcaster Ali was released last week. He was dropped off in a deserted street in Lahore and told to make his own way back home.

He told eNCA he wanted answers from both Pakistani and South African authorities as to why he was detained without legal representation and denied contact with his family, eNCA reported today.

-Sapa