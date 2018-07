“We encourage all South Africans and young people in particular, to respect and protect their grandparents and be vanguards for the elders’ rights and well-being,” Zuma said in a statement.

“On behalf of government and people of South Africa I wish all grandparents a joyous and blessed grandparents day.”

Grandparents day is on Sunday.

Zuma encouraged families to pay due attention to their grandparents in the same way they would do on mother’s day and father’s day.

– Sapa