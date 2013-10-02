 
South Africa 2.10.2013 07:00 am

Police, Metro can curb public violence – expert

JeVanne Gibbs
FILE PICTURE: Members of the South African Police Services. Picture: Morapedi Mashashe

Event organisers have no obligation to join forces with police when planning a public event, but doing so could curb incidents of violence.

Senior researcher for the Institute for Security Studies’ crime and justice programme Johan Burger said having both police and Metro police at public events would be the “responsible thing” for organisers to do.

This after a shooting incident at the H2O party at Wild Waters in Boksburg on Saturday night.

More than 15 000 people had gathered for the festival’s 15th anniversary at the weekend.

A man allegedly fired shots into the crowd injuring one person, while another was injured when he was hit with the gun.

“Police could help with assessing proper threat analyses during planning stages,” said Burger. H2O organisers had not responded to The Citizen’s request for comment, however, a statement was released on the event’s official Facebook page.

“One isolated incident did take place at the H2O Africa event. However, the SA Police Service (SAPS) were on the scene immediately to apprehend the culprit and no one was hurt or injured. As always our commitment, first and foremost, is to the safety and security of our partygoers,” the statement read.

Gauteng police confirmed that the shooter, Julian Ginder, appeared in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

