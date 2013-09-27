17 seconds…another woman raped

If Michelle Smith, counsellor at The Jes Foord Foundation, was able to sit down with President Jacob Zuma and his cabinet ministers, she’d take a stop-watch with her.

“I would set it to go off every 17 seconds, because every 17 seconds a woman is raped in South Africa. Every time it sounded, I would remind them that that woman could be their mother, granny, sister, wife, grandchild, niece or daughter. We have the highest rate of rape in the world.”

This shocking statistic has prompted the foundation to launch the 17 Seconds Campaign, an initiative aimed at educating young South Africans about the realities of rape. The Jes Foord Foundation opened in 2009 following the brutal gang-rape of teenager Jes Foord by four men, while her father was forced to watch. Foord’s goal was to start an organisation that supported victims after their own traumatic ordeals and to help them to get their lives back after rape.

Smith, through the Vodacom Change the World initiative, is not only volunteering her counselling services to the foundation for a year but is also heading up its new campaign.

“I am passionate about this initiative because nobody chooses to be raped and these survivors are entitled to the process of healing,” she says.

“I believe every rape survivor deserves to have that and receive the support they require. I believe that if we open our eyes to the broken, as a community, society and a country we can start creating change and stop rape

altogether.

“Let’s make some noise for survivors and stop rape. I am passionate because people out there are hurting and we are the answer because each of us has the ability to create, change and touch each other’s lives.”

Cultural and religious beliefs play a big role in the way rape survivors handle the ordeal. “The real problem has been that stigmas are so entrenched in our society that it is not necessarily that survivors have to face them, but that they believe the stigmas.

“How we deal with this in counselling is tackling those beliefs that make them feel guilty, going down to the very root of it and questioning where it has come from, using cognitive skills to rationalise what might never have been questioned before and presenting them with a choice to believe it or not,” Smith says.

“The greatest challenge we face is that there is a sense of self-blame and guilt, regardless of how little control they had over the circumstances of a rape. I believe it does stem from a culture of male patriarchal societies, which is still a huge part of South African communities. Another huge challenge for rape survivors is never getting justice. In many cases, they do not hear back from the police, and when they go back to enquire, nothing has been done or the perpetrator has not been caught.”

Approaching the subject of rape with school children is no mean feat – there’s a fine line between raising awareness and scaring them. Add to that the immature notion of being invincible, and the foundation has quite a task on their hands. “What is really great about approaching learners is having Jes go along because she is a survivor herself and it is always such a shock to learners that it happened to her. It makes it real to them, which makes the message real to them.

“I would say it does not instil fear in them because it is bought to them in a very down to earth manner, also using mediums that they enjoy.

“We tell them to never treat a friend differently because they have been raped.

“Many learners don’t know what to do or how to respond, but at the end of the day all that person needs is support and love to get through the trauma. Nothing about them has changed. Rape does not change who the person is.”

Smith focuses on the end result of her work, rather than on the trauma she sees each day.

“Although I see and hear terrible things every day, I also see a broken person heal. I see the human spirit overcome. So although there is negative, there is positive as well. And everything negative that I see pushes me to do more. I work with such dedicated people and I see the difference the foundation makes in people’s lives and that makes it all worthwhile.”

“Rape can happen to anyone, anywhere, and by absolutely anyone … I want the youth to be informed and educated. I would love the campaign to go national so we together can stop rape.

“It is time for change.”