NPA to appeal lenient lotter sentence

He said the Nelspruit Regional Court sentenced Lotter on August 6 to four years’ imprisonment, suspended for five years.

The charges relate to the assault of children aged nine and 10 between 2006 and 2009.

Simasiku said the North Gauteng director of public prosecutions lodged the application on the grounds that the sentence was too lenient.

The National Prosecuting Authority felt the sentence did not send a strong enough message about the seriousness of this crime.

“This appeal is specifically against the sentence that was totally suspended,” said Simasiku.

“The date for the formal appeal will be announced as soon as it is confirmed for enrolment of the matter.”

Leave to appeal was granted by the High Court in Pretoria on Monday.

– Sapa