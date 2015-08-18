 
menu
South Africa 18.8.2015 01:09 pm

Five awaiting trial prisoners escape in Gauteng

ANA
Inmates are seen inside a prison courtyard. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Inmates are seen inside a prison courtyard. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Five awaiting-trial prisoners escaped from custody in Pretoria while on their way to the Kgosi Mampuru Prison, Gauteng police said on Tuesday.

Captain Doniah Mothutsane said the SA Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng were searching for the five men who escaped on Monday afternoon at around 3.35pm.

“Members from Bela Bela SAPS were transporting ten suspects from Bela Bela Magistrate’s Court to Kgosi Mampuru Prison when five managed to escape from the vehicle at the corner of Es’kia Mphahlele and Bloed street,” Mothutsane said.

“It was established that they managed to remove the iron mesh and kicked out the rear window, jumped out of the vehicle and ran away. The police fine-combed the area but no arrests were made.”

The five who escaped were all arrested for armed robbery and are Liston Baloyi, 22, Innocent Mahlalela, 40, Sammy Sibiya, 23, Justice Moakiri, 27, and Diver Mogudu, 25.

Not all the cases of armed robbery were related.

Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Mothiba said that no stone would be left unturned to establish the reason the men escaped.

“A thorough investigation will be done and if our members have been negligent, they will be held accountable,” Mothiba said.

“Many hours and manpower have been invested to arrest these dangerous criminals and the public is assured that everything possible will be done to re-arrest them. A charge of escaping from lawful custody will be added to the other crimes they have been charged with.”

Mothutsane urged people not to confront the men and said they were dangerous and urged people to contact the police if they saw the men.

Related Stories
Shadowy individuals behind ANC court challenges – Makhura 23.7.2018
Gauteng couple wait ten years to adopt child 22.7.2018
Girl, 15, jailed for having an abortion after being raped by her brother 21.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.