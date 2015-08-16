DA seek Security Agency probe

The draft report into the appointment of SASSA fraud compliance general manager Renay Ogle was “effectively stifled” by a legal opinion submitted by the social development department after the PSC sent the report to the department for comments, DA spokeswoman Patricia Kopane said in a statement.

“In its comments, the department claimed that the PSC did not have jurisdiction to investigate SASSA and that the PSC’s jurisdiction does not extend to public entities,” she said.

This led to the PSC withdrawing its draft report a year after the investigation into the appointment started.

Kopane said this was revealed in a reply to a parliamentary question submitted to the department by the DA.

The PSC instituted an investigation into Ogle’s appointment, “reportedly a personal friend of SASSA CEO Virginia Petersen”, in 2013 and completed the draft report in October 2014.

Last month, the DA revealed allegations of corruption, maladministration, and nepotism at SASSA, including:

– Ogle’s appointment despite her not having the required qualifications or a driver’s license and being resident in Cape Town and yet employed in Johannesburg;

– spending by SASSA on travel and accommodation for Ogle on every commute between Cape Town and Johannesburg, despite her being unqualified for the position she occupied; and

– paying Werksman Attorneys almost R800,000 to to respond to the public protector’s requests for information on certain allegations against SASSA, instead of SASSA responding with the assistance of the office of the state law advisor, as provided for in law, which would have been at no cost.

“If the PSC was not mandated to investigate this matter, then an explanation is required as to whether any other entity has been tasked with doing so,” Kopane said.

“Since the draft report is already in existence, we believe it is in the public interest to make it public.”

SASSA played an important role in society by ensuring that the most vulnerable were provided with a safety net.

It was therefore of critical importance that it function transparently and spend every cent properly. When this did not happen, the poor suffered the most.

“We look forward to gaining access to the full PSC report into this matter so that every possible step can be taken to ensure that SASSA operates to help those in need, and not those linked to politicians at the top,” Kopane said.