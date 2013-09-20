 
South Africa 20.9.2013 07:00 am

Amcu members ‘ready for strike’

Steven Tau
FILE PICTURE: Strikers. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Discussions are over for the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) who are gearing up for a strike.

Amcu leader Joseph Mathunjwa said yesterday gold sector mineworkers affiliated to Amcu are ready to go on strike.

Yesterday he said Amcu’s demand for monthly salaries of R12 500 for underground workers and R11 500 for surface workers was unchanged.

“The recent wage agreement which was signed by the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), Solidarity and UASA is not acceptable,” he said.

Mathunjwa confirmed that a letter for further talks with the Chamber of Mines (representing gold companies) had been sent, but he could not confirm that they had

received it. He said they remained committed to resolving the impasse between Amcu and the employers.

Speaking on behalf of gold producers, Charmane Russell has said that the wage agreement will be implemented by the end of this month, backdated to July 1.

Russell was not immediately available for comment yesterday.

