Malema stole my song – musician

Up-and-coming artist Collen Magoa, also known as “Soldier Bigg Dogg”, has composed many songs extolling Malema’s leadership. He also used to sing his compositions at EFF rallies. Soldier Bigg Dogg claimed yesterday the EFF stole a song from one of his seven albums and later barred him from performing at its rallies.

He said the EFF reproduced his song, titled Thupa, and replaced his voice with that of party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. The song is from the album titled Tears and Blood in the Struggle, released in November 2013. In the song Soldier Bigg Dogg sings: “Malema O Tshela Thupa.” (Northern Sotho meaning Malema can whip).

“They play my beats and Mbuyiseni sings in that song,” complained Soldier Bigg Dogg, whose lawyer, Winners Mathebula, confirmed that he sent a letter of demand to the EFF on behalf of the singer, who is demanding R2 002 000.

“The R2 000 is for certain contracts between my client and the EFF,” said Mathebula. “We gave them 14 days to pay the money. If they don’t pay, we will file an application in the high court.”

Soldier Bigg Dogg said: “They no longer want me at their rallies, but ask other people to sing along to the sounds of my beats. I used a lot of money to record that song. I am now unemployed, but my music is played at many EFF rallies without my consent. I want my money.”

The singer said he had been praising Malema through different songs since 2007 when he was still leader of the ANC Youth League.

He cited the album Struggle To Survive, released in January 2012, as one of the integral parts of his musical support for Malema and other EFF leaders, who were still in the ANCYL and going through a disciplinary process in the ANC at the time.

The ANC expelled Malema in April 2012, after he was found guilty of bringing the organisation into disrepute and for sowing divisions in its ranks.

“I continued to support them through my music after they were expelled from the ANC. I was part of the process that led to the formation of the EFF.

“They no longer want me at their rallies, but use my music,” he said.