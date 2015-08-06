 
South Africa 6.8.2015 09:00 am

Poaching suspect shot and captured

Warren Mabona
FILE PICTURE: Rhino. Picture: AFP

An alleged rhino poacher was shot and wounded during a shoot-out with game rangers, who bust him and six other men inside the Kruger National Park while allegedly hunting rhino in two groups.

Media on SA National Parks (Sanparks) trip to the park, had witnessed first hand the suspects being brought to the Skukuza police station in a police van and an ambulance, after the incident yesterday morning.

The man who was shot in the leg, and then rushed to hospital while his alleged accomplices appeared in the Skukuza Periodic Court. Their charges range from illegal hunting and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The men, three South Africans and two Mozambicans aged between 24 and 63, were apprehended after a rhino was shot and dehorned in the Kruger National Park on July 13.

Their case has been postponed to August 12 for a bail application.

Sanparks spokesperson Ike Phaahla, said rangers followed the trails of the suspects and cornered them inside the park in Malelane.

