Couple robbed while changing flat tyre

According to provincial police spokesperson Major Thulani Zwane, the motorist and his girlfriend were driving on the freeway when they suddenly drove over a rock that caused a tyre to burst, South Coast Sun reported.

“As [the man] attempted to change the tyre, he was approached by three men who held him at gunpoint,” Zwane said.

The couple were robbed of their cellphones, a handbag, cash and jewellery. No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

Earlier this year, a couple was attacked, robbed and the woman raped on the toll road near Marburg, near Port Shepstone, in KwaZulu-Natal, after hitchhiking.

The man, 46, and his wife, 42, were thumbing a lift home to Port Elizabeth when they were accosted by the men.

Police spokesperson Captain Vincent Pandarum said the men tied the husband up with shoelaces and then raped his wife in front of him. They then made off with the couple’s cellphones, rings and clothing.

– Caxton News Service