Vadi calls for calm following Tembisa taxi shooting

“Once again, we call for calm and urge those that might have information to come forward and assist law enforcement agencies,” said Vadi.

The MEC was referring to a shooting that happened at the Sangweni taxi rank in Tembisa township.

Believed to be taxi-related violence between the Midrand and Tembisa/Alexander taxi associations, the shooting left one dead and three others wounded.

The victim who died was an employee of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). She was on her way to work when the shooting occurred.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased as well as her colleagues at the NPA during this time of grief,” said Vadi, who also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

He called on leadership of the taxi industry and government’s security cluster to work together to curb the violence and disputes.

“The numbers of victims of taxi violence are growing on a weekly basis and these criminal attacks must come to an end,” said Vadi.

The Sangweni taxi rank was closed after the shooting to allow for further investigations into the incident.