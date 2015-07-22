‘DA mob’ disrupts Nkandla media visit

Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the disgraceful disruptions on Wednesday morning were led by the opposition party’s Chief Whip John Steenhuisen and spokesperson Phumzile van Damme.

The Presidency had agreed to allow media access to areas around the homestead such as the helipad, the clinic and houses for personnel.

“The media inspection had hardly began [sic] when DA members led by the DA chief whip and spokesperson Phumzille van Damme disrupted the process and started howling and hurling insults at the police members who were guiding the media,” Mothapo said.

“To the clear irritation of a group journalists present, they interrupted an orderly process in which the media was witnessing first hand the place, including asking substantive and probing questions regarding the security upgrades.”

Mothapo said Steenhuisen, as a member of the Ad Hoc Committee on Nkandla, was supposed to form part of the team of MPs which was inside the perimeter of President Jacob Zuma’s private homestead.

“However, true to the DA antics of attracting media attention by hook or crook, he and his mob opted to pull silly stunts in front of the television cameras present.

“Unfortunately, the real victim of this disgraceful stunts are the journalists that had braved the rainy and cold weather to report based on witness account regarding the security improvements at Nkandla,” he said.

Mothapo said the conduct of DA MPs was a “disgraceful stunt which interfered and violated the media’s right to conduct its business”.

“We condemn such blatant act of hooliganism, which is clearly driven by a shameless insatiable appetite for media attention and a selfish disregard for the rights of others. Those DA MPs and their party ought to hang their heads in shame for such shameless public display of unruliness,” Mothapo said.