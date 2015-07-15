Taxi violence erupts in Olievenhout

A taxi that was vandalised at the Corner of R562 of R55, Lievinhout, Johannesburg, 15 July 2015, during a taxi violence. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
The disputed route runs between the new Waterval shopping centre – which is still under construction – and Diepsloot.
According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Kay Makhubela, two taxis were stoned by a large group of people.
No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made. Makhubela said police were monitoring the area and no further public violence would be tolerated.