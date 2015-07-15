 
South Africa 15.7.2015 12:31 pm

Taxi violence erupts in Olievenhout

Amanda Watson
A taxi that was vandalised at the Corner of R562 of R55, Lievinhout, Johannesburg, 15 July 2015, during a taxi violence. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

A dispute between two taxi associations over a taxi route erupted violently on Wednesday morning in Olievenhout, north of Johannesburg.

The disputed route runs between the new Waterval shopping centre – which is still under construction – and Diepsloot.

A windsreen of a taxi that was vandalised at the Corner of R562 of R55, Lievinhout, Johannesburg, 15 July 2015, during a taxi violence. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Kay Makhubela, two taxis were stoned by a large group of people.

A taxi that was vandalised at the Corner of R562 of R55, Olievenhout, Johannesburg, 15 July 2015, during a taxi violence. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made. Makhubela said police were monitoring the area and no further public violence would be tolerated.

