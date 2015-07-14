 
menu
South Africa 14.7.2015 02:55 pm

State funeral for hero cop

Amanda Watson
Members of the Kempton Park community, the South African Police Service and Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department hold a candle light prayer for EMPD officer Martiens Bann who was gunned down while helping neighbours during an armed robbery. Photo by Tosca Ariella Segatto D'Andrea

Members of the Kempton Park community, the South African Police Service and Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department hold a candle light prayer for EMPD officer Martiens Bann who was gunned down while helping neighbours during an armed robbery. Photo by Tosca Ariella Segatto D'Andrea

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officer who was killed while trying to stop a house robbery will be accorded a full State burial on Friday.

“Martiens Bann used his radio to call for backup which placed him on duty,” EMPD Chief Superintendent Wilfred Kgasago told The Citizen on Monday.

Bann, who also has a son in the South African Police Service, was gunned down by armed robbers when he went to help his neighbours during a house robbery and attempted hijacking on Saturday in Edleen, Kempton Park.

The long serving law enforcement officer was due to retire in September.

On Monday the Kempton Express reported the local CPF vice-chairman Mark Pronk stated a firearm – possibly used by the armed robbers – had been recovered in a neighbour’s yard on Sunday.

Pronk told the newspaper members of the Edleen Community Police Forum had conducted random searches at the crime scene when the firearm was spotted.

While six suspects were initially arrested, only four made it to court on Monday, police said.

The four will be applying for bail next week.

Related Stories
Shadowy individuals behind ANC court challenges – Makhura 23.7.2018
Gauteng couple wait ten years to adopt child 22.7.2018
Mossel Bay man shot dead outside home 21.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.