State funeral for hero cop

“Martiens Bann used his radio to call for backup which placed him on duty,” EMPD Chief Superintendent Wilfred Kgasago told The Citizen on Monday.

Bann, who also has a son in the South African Police Service, was gunned down by armed robbers when he went to help his neighbours during a house robbery and attempted hijacking on Saturday in Edleen, Kempton Park.

The long serving law enforcement officer was due to retire in September.

On Monday the Kempton Express reported the local CPF vice-chairman Mark Pronk stated a firearm – possibly used by the armed robbers – had been recovered in a neighbour’s yard on Sunday.

Pronk told the newspaper members of the Edleen Community Police Forum had conducted random searches at the crime scene when the firearm was spotted.

While six suspects were initially arrested, only four made it to court on Monday, police said.

The four will be applying for bail next week.