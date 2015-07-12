NWest prisoner shot dead during escape attempt

Joseph Floyd Mabena, 41, made a daring escape from the prison this morning after holding up two wardens with a knife and gun, which was later revealed to be a handmade toy gun.

Police spokesman Paul Ramaloko said after tying up the wardens, Mabena who by then had the keys in his possession, walked out the door.

“He changed into the clothes of one of the wardens and then flagged down security guards in their official vehicle on the prisons premises. They thought he was a warden and stopped.”

Mabena hijacked them and fled on the N4 towards Pretoria. “The security notified their colleagues and police who gave chase. At the Garankuwa offramp they tried to pull him over but he pointed them with the gun, resulting in the offices opening fire on him.”

Ramaloko said Mabena was declared dead at the scene. Correctional services confirmed the incident and said they were investigating.