Mantashe hits out at ANC cash factions

Mantashe said some individuals in the alliance “display wealth and behave arrogantly” towards members of society.

These are the members who are funded by co-operates to campaign for positions within an alternatively in government.

Once in government they are used as gateway by these companies to get tenders.

“This behaviour is also the entry-point for corporate capture and private business interest outside of our formations to undermine organisational processes,” Mantashe said at a media briefing on the outcomes of the tripartite alliance summit of the ANC, SA Communist Party, Cosatu and SA National Civic Organisation last night in Irene, near Pretoria.

Mantashe said strong action needed to be taken against individuals found guilty of funding factions and those guilty of accepting money for these purposes must be exposed.

“We must identify, name and confront them,” said Mantashe.

On the raging debate around the judiciary, Mantashe said the alliance has taken a decision to call for a debate on the role of the judiciary.

“Some judges are against the state. That debate must be opened and is necessary.

“The summit expressed concern at the emerging trend, in some quarters, of judicial overreach, thus bringing into question the very fundamental principle of separation of powers on which our democracy rests.”

He said there were already concerns that the judgments of certain regions and judges are consistently against the state

“This creates an impression of negative bias,” Mantashe said.

He said the decision not to arrest wanted Sudan leader Omar al-Bashir was “political”. Mantashe said if South Africa arrested Bashir mobile operator MTN would have been on its way back home.

He said there was a re-emergence of tribalism linked with further exclusionary elements of regionalism.

“The alliance rejects such backward tendencies as they are against our core values and principles and are often used as a means for excluding others from our structures.”

When fielding questions, Mantashe said the Nkandla scandal was discussed at the summit and it was agreed that Parliament must conclude its work.

“Nkandla is not Jacob Zuma’s matter,” Mantashe said.

“It is the issue of the state and it must be handled by the state.

“There was an inflation of prices and we must deal with that issue.”

He said there was “Afro-pessimism” and “pseudo-liberal arrogance that seek to display the ANC-led government as general incompetent to lead the country.

Without mentioning names, SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande warned that MPs will be “thrown out”.

“We need to tighten the rules,” Nzimande said.

“If they take us to court and win.

“They come back and do it again we will kick them out.

“It will be a fresh start.”

ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte said the decision not to arrest Sudan President Omar al-Bashir was political.

“The country made a right choice,” Duarte said.

“Imagine if we had to arrest a sitting president.”

She said hooliganism will not be tolerated in parliament.

The summit called for unity within trade union federation Cosatu.

