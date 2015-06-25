Solidarity welcomes Aurora ruling

Judge Eberhard Bertelsmann today granted a order, holding Nelson Mandela’s grandson Zondwa Mandela, Sheshile Ngubane, Sulliman and Fazel Bhana and President Jacob Zuma’s nephew Khulubuse Zuma liable in their personal and private capacities for all the liabilities incurred by Aurora to six companies in the Pamodzi group.

The liquidators of the Pamodzi group confirmed that criminal charges have already been instituted against some of the directors and that civil proceedings would also be instituted against President Zuma’s legal advisor Michael Hulley, who was shown to have been involved in Aurora at one stage.

Solidary’s general secretary Gideon du Plessis said a long road lay ahead and, if the directors failed to pay back the money, a civil process would be followed which would hopefully see their assets attached and sold off.

He said it seemed from the judgment that Mandela, Ngubane and the Bhanas have been found guilty of fraudulent behaviour and misrepresentation and Khulubuse Zuma of reckless management and reckless behaviour.

“The end result is that they were all found guilty in their personal capacity and are all liable for payment and damages.

“Charges of fraud can now be brought against all of the directors, except Zuma. It also opens the door for Michael Hulley to become part of the process.

“An application will soon be brought against him since it’s clear that he was definitely part of the company at one stage and it’s likely that he will also be held liable personally,” he said.

Du Plessis said they would push very hard for the monies to be paid, the first of which would go to the workers.

“There are a lot of criminal cases where the files went missing. We will make sure it gets opened up.

“We owe it to the workers. They suffered a lot. Now the privileged must suffer and one day if their assets are attached and sold they will know how it feels to have nothing.

“The rule of law has been restored. We’ve been very worried that the justice system was failing the workers but the Judge has shown us that we can still believe in the rule of law and justice in this country, ” he said.