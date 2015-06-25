Ball in MTN’s court – Union

Speaking to The Citizen, CWU general secretary Aubrey Tshabalala said the employer and labour had reached a draft settlement agreement last weekend already, but MTN said they still had a few things to consider.

Labour is demanding an 8% for bonuses and 10% for salary increases

“We had consulted with our members and they gave us the go ahead,” said Tshabalala.

Initially labour was demanding 12% for bonuses and 10% for wages.

Tshabalala said among other things, all parties concerned also agreed that the process for making casual workers permanent be completed within 30 days, as well as doing away with performance based bonuses.

“MTN are saying they are still considering. We don’t know what is there to consider.

“We are no longer on strike, but MTN is,” Tshabalala added.

In recent weeks, the CWU was threatening to embark on a secondary strike, but that never happened.

Attempts to contact MTN in the past couple of days have been unsuccessful.