Widow of murdered cop battles to get pension

Constable Nkosinathi Mgimeti was shot dead by a group of men at the Wanderers taxi rank in Johannesburg in October 2012.

His colleague, Constable Phillip Baloyi, who was patrolling with him on the street at the time, sustained a serious gunshot wound to the cheek during the attack.

One of the officers was robbed of his service firearm.

Three men – Vukani Ngcobo, Bonginkosi Sibisi and Qaphelani Chiyi – were convicted of the crime, as well as the murders of eight other people and the attempted murder of another five. (See side report).

The trio appeared in the South Gauteng High Court yesterday for sentencing.

Speaking outside the court, Nkosinathi’s widow, Mahlodi Manyaka, said she filled in application forms and waited for the pension for more than a year.

“Several visits to the Hillbrow police station (where Nkosinathi was stationed) also did not help. I had to move out of the flat we were renting to find another place to stay because I could not pay rent,” said Manyaka.

The alleged non-payment of Nkosinathi’s pension was first revealed by his older brother, Vusi, while testifying in court.

“It is difficult for us to look after Nkosinathi’s children because we also have our own families to look after,” said a tearful Vusi.

“My 59-year-old mother is unemployed and Nkosinathi was responsible for her general upkeep. She suffered a heart attack after Nkosinathi was killed. She now lives on medication and walks with the aid of a stick.”

While Vusi was testifying, Manyaka was often heard weeping from where she was seated in the public gallery.