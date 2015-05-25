Illegal street racing claims motorist’s life

The City issued a statement on Monday saying an illegal street race ended in death for a motorist during an accident at around 01:30 on Sunday.

“The motorist lost control of his vehicle during a race and hit several traffic signs and poles along Old Strandfontein Road, between Klip Road and Fifth Avenue,” the City said. “The City of Cape Town’s Traffic Service closed the road as a result of the high number of spectators and residents crowding the accident scene. The motorist was declared dead on scene at approximately 03:00.”

The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said “I would like to extend my condolences to the victim’s family. Sadly, this was a tragedy that could have been avoided. We take a lot of flak from motoring enthusiasts for our enforcement efforts, but I hope that this incident will help to make people realise just how dangerous illegal street racing is. There were hundreds of spectators along Old Strandfontein Road when this incident occurred and I shudder to think how much worse the consequences could have been had any bystanders been hit.”

City traffic officers arrested two motorists for reckless and negligent driving in the Ottery area on the same evening as well as 12 others for driving under the influence of alcohol. They issued 407 fines for various offences and suspended 28 vehicles for being unroadworthy. Operations in Ravensmead and Bellville South focusing on illegal street racing resulted in four arrests for drunk driving, two for reckless and negligent driving and one for disobeying a lawful instruction. Officers also issued 504 fines and suspended 52 vehicles for being unroadworthy.

On Friday, May 22, City traffic officers had impounded eight taxis and issued 57 fines, including 10 to unlicensed drivers and seven for overloaded vehicles during a scholar transport enforcement operation at Caravelle Primary School in Mitchells Plain.

“The disturbing thing about these scholar transport enforcement operations is the number of unlicensed drivers that we come across. I want to appeal to parents who are paying good money to have their children ferried safely to and from school to ensure that the people they are entrusting their little ones to are properly qualified to be behind the wheel of a vehicle. We have seen far too many incidents over the years where school learners have been hurt unnecessarily because the owners of scholar transport operations are cutting corners by not maintaining their vehicles or overloading to make a quick buck. In some cases they are not properly qualified to be transporting anyone – let alone being on the road in the first place,” added Smith.

The City’s Metro Police Department, meanwhile, arrested 57 suspects during various operations. Forty five were arrested for drunk driving in various suburbs including Bonteheuwel, Khayelitsha, Rondebosch and Westlake. Officers arrested a passenger for interfering with a police officer in the execution of his duties, defeating the ends of justice, and assault after the passenger bit the officer on his arm while he was arresting a drunk driver.

On Sunday morning, Metro Police officers also rescued two people with serious head injuries from a “bundu” court along Jakes Gerwel Drive.