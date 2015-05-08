DA issues ultimatum to SABC

The DA will convene for its sixth federal congress to elect new leadership in Port Elizabeth this weekend. DA federal executive chairperson James Selfe said this week the SABC first agreed to broadcast live the opening ceremony and the delivery of the speech of outgoing leader Helen Zille on Saturday morning. He said his party learned on Wednesday the broadcaster would instead beam the gathering live on its 24-hour news channel, which can only be accessed by subscribed viewers.

“The SABC is unwavering in their decision against the agreements for live coverage. Both the public interest and the SABC’s own editorial policy demand that this congress be broadcast to all South Africans on the national broadcaster,” said Selfe.

Selfe, who is standing unopposed, on Friday warned that the party will proceed with legal action if the public broadcaster refuse to broadcast its congress live.

Selfe said: “I was in touch with Hlaudi Motsoeneng last night and he is meeting senior management of the SACB today.”

“He has undertaken to revert to me this morning.

“If does not revert to me we will proceed with legal action.”

SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago refuted the DA’s claim that the broadcaster promised the party live coverage on free-to-air TV. He said the SABC would cover the congress on its 24-hour news channel, news bulletins and current affairs shows to for every member of the public.

“They are lying to the public because we never promised them coverage on SABC 2,” said Kganyago.

“Our people are in Port Elizabeth as we speak, and we will cover the congress. We did not make this decision on the basis of politics.”

Council before congress

Meanwhile, the DA’s last federal council meeting before a congress is underway.

Topping the list of items on the agenda is issue of proposed “constitutional amendments and congress arrangements.”

Crucially, the agenda also includes an address by outgoing leader Helen Zille and “urgent matters”brought before the congress.

The meeting is attended by a number of DA bigwigs, including outgoing DA leader Helen Zille,former ANC Eastern Cape premier Nosimo Balindlela and Gauteng leader John Moodey.

DA parliamentary Mmusi Maimane brimmed confident when he arrived at the meeting. He said he was certain of victory given the support he enjoys in the party. Maimane down played divisions within the DA, saying the party will come out of the congress united.

Maimane will go up against federal chairperson Wilmot James for the party’s leadership position. Moodey said the congress will be historic because Zille has announced she will not be available for re-election. “That caught us all by surprise,” said Moodey.

However, Moodey said it was a great opportunity to give other leaders a chance.

