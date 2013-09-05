 
South Africa 5.9.2013 01:49 pm

Wits lecturer guilty of harassment

Professor Bonita Meyersfield of Wits University speaks to the media about the release of the report on sexual harassment at the university, University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg. 4 September 2013. Also peaking to the media, Adam Habib apologised on behalf of Wits and said "˜The university was determined to restore trust and confidence in the institutions ability to provide a safe environment for all who visit, live and work at Wits". Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) has fired a third lecturer found guilty of sexual harassment, the institution said on Thursday.

Two other lecturers were dismissed on the same grounds in July. “The university has adopted a zero tolerance policy towards sexual harassment,” Wits vice-chancellor Adam Habib said in a statement.

“We hope that the swift action taken by the university in these three cases sets a clear example that sexual harassment will not be tolerated in any form on our campuses.”

The university was still investigating a case against another lecturer. It has formed a task team to investigate and rid the institution of academics who sexually harass students.

On Wednesday, Habib said he took full responsibility for the abuses that had been committed on the campus. “I want to apologise to all those individuals who experienced sexual harassment,” he said.

“Wits should be a safe space and we will ensure that it is.”

Sapa

