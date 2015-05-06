Vavi vows not to return to ‘tamed dog’

Vavi labelled Cosatu leadership a “gang of murderers” and accused them of turning Cosatu into a “sweetheart” federation. He likened the labour federation to a tamed dog.

Speaking at the Democratic Nurses Union of SA Gauteng provincial executive committee meeting in Woodmead, Johannesburg, Vavi vowed yesterday not to appeal his dismissal from Cosatu.

“I have decided not to appeal against my dismissal,” said Vavi. “If I was to waste another million rand running to courts, I will then face the reality of having to be dismissed again.”

Vavi alleged several Cosatu leaders were involved in corruption. “If you can’t fix those things, what is the point of fighting to go to back such a federation,” he said. “The only time I will appeal will be in a legitimate conference which involves the National

Union of Metalworkers of SA and all purged unions.” In what appeared to be a snub, Vavi poured cold water on Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema’s call for a labour federation that would counter Cosatu.

“The EFF is a product of the political crisis unfolding in our society,” said Vavi. “It is the pro-

duct of intolerance created by the ANC. I am not going to clean the mess created by the ANC. I have views about the EFF and I am not going to say these views in public.”

Responding to calls he should step forward and lead Numsa’s umbrella entity, the United Front, Vavi said: “I have no qualms whatsoever personally to work with such an organisation.”

“I am not going to run away from any United Front as long as it is about pursuing the struggle against (the) neo-liberal.”

He said some Cosatu affiliates never welcomed the ANC’s intervention task team charged with healing the labour federation.

“Some unions saw it as (Deputy President) Cyril Ramaphosa, (ANC secretary-general) Gwede Mantashe and (ANC treasurer-general) Zweli Mkhize propping up support for the ANC congress in 2017,” said Vavi.