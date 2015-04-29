James challenges Maimane to reveal campaign funding

James said he had decided to finance his campaign himself, up to R100,000, and in the five days since he announced his candidacy spent three quarters of that.

Most of the R 75 311,64 went towards travel costs and campaign materials.

He said: “I challenge Athol Trollip and Mmusi Maimane in the interests of transparency to make public the name/s of each donor and the amount/s donated, whether the donation was in cash or kind, and make public a breakdown of their campaign expenses by no later than Sunday 03 May 2015, which is one week before election day on 09/10 May 2015 at the DA’s Federal Congress.”

Maimane rejected the call, explaining that it runs counter to the DA’s internal campaign conventions.

“People have come forward and said they want to support our campaign, private people with donations starting at R200, R250 and they do so on condition of anonymity. So in the same way that we do not declare party funding, we equally will not do so.”

James Selfe, the chaiman of the federal council, said the party accepted that campaigning had become more sophisticated and expensive in recent years. Candidates for internal leadership positions could therefore solicit funding provided this was not from existing DA funders.

“There is one important qualification: they may not approach existing donors to the party. And they have to disclose the donation to my office,” said James, who is standing unopposed to retain his position.

The opponents could then view each other’s donor information in his office but beyond that it was treated as confidential, Selfe said.

“This is in line with our policy as some donors do not want their identity to be known for obvious reasons.”

Maimane said he had complied with this and disclosed his funding to the executive. He termed James’ challenge “desperate”, passing it off as a response to a groundswell of support from DA structures around the country for his bid to succeed Helen Zille when she steps down at the party’s federal congress in Port Elizabeth on May 9-10.

On Monday, he received a letter of support from 144 delegates from Gauteng who will be among those electing the new leader. This followed a formal endorsement from Western Cape DA leader Patricia de Lille on Monday.

It is the second time since he announced his candidacy last Friday that James has broken with internal campaign traditions. At the weekend he challenged Maimane to a public debate.

Campaigning for party positions have in the past largely been treated as internal affairs, though the bruising contest between Trollip and Lindiwe Mazibuko for the post of parliamentary leader in 2011 suggested this was on its way out.

