 
menu
South Africa 29.4.2015 10:49 am

Dlamini refuses to apologise for Hitler comments

Batlile Phaladi
FILE PICTURE: Wits SRC President Mcebo Dlamini during a march on April 13, 2015 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Wits students marched in solidarity with the families of the 147 people killed in the Garissa University terrorist attack in Kenya at the beginning of the month. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Vathiswa Ruselo).

FILE PICTURE: Wits SRC President Mcebo Dlamini during a march on April 13, 2015 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Wits students marched in solidarity with the families of the 147 people killed in the Garissa University terrorist attack in Kenya at the beginning of the month. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Vathiswa Ruselo).

After the Facebook status that had unions and some of the citizens buzzing with rage, the Wits SRC president Mcebo Dlamini maintained he will not apologise for saying that he loves Adolf Hitler.

Dlamini took to Facebook and national TV that he believes “all white people are racists” and they have blood on their hands.

In his post on Facebook over the weekend Dlamini wrote: “In every white person, there is an element of Hitler,” he went on to say “I love Hitler”.

Dlamini said he will not allow censorship because of the Jews.

“I will write what I like on my Facebook; I’m not on the social media platform to nurse Jewish people’s feelings.”

“Who told them they deserve special treatment? This is an academic space, we must debate issues not to silence individuals,” Dlamini said.

He also said notwithstanding the call to be unseated from the SRC president chair, “I will not apologise”.

This is despite the institution’s vice chancellor Adam Habib’s criticism of Dlamini’s comments, labelling them “racist and offensive”.

“The Facebook posts and subsequent comments are racist and offensive in the extreme. They make disparaging remarks about various communities and assume a similar characteristic among all white people,” said Habib in his statement on Tuesday.

“Disturbingly, they valorise a racist autocrat who was responsible for the murder of millions of people. Valorising such an individual is utterly unacceptable and especially dangerous in a climate where we are experiencing xenophobic attacks.”

The National Chairperson of the South African Jewish Union of Students Natan Pollack said the union is determined to have Dlamini removed not only from his SRC position but also from the University.

Related Stories
Adam Habib’s stance on student’s funding is disappointing 28.6.2018
I did nothing wrong, it was standard practice – Habib 27.6.2018
Adam Habib calls AfriForum leaders on US trip ‘disgusting human beings’ 10.5.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.