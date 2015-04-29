Dlamini refuses to apologise for Hitler comments

Dlamini took to Facebook and national TV that he believes “all white people are racists” and they have blood on their hands.

In his post on Facebook over the weekend Dlamini wrote: “In every white person, there is an element of Hitler,” he went on to say “I love Hitler”.

Dlamini said he will not allow censorship because of the Jews.

“I will write what I like on my Facebook; I’m not on the social media platform to nurse Jewish people’s feelings.”

“Who told them they deserve special treatment? This is an academic space, we must debate issues not to silence individuals,” Dlamini said.

He also said notwithstanding the call to be unseated from the SRC president chair, “I will not apologise”.

This is despite the institution’s vice chancellor Adam Habib’s criticism of Dlamini’s comments, labelling them “racist and offensive”.

“The Facebook posts and subsequent comments are racist and offensive in the extreme. They make disparaging remarks about various communities and assume a similar characteristic among all white people,” said Habib in his statement on Tuesday.

“Disturbingly, they valorise a racist autocrat who was responsible for the murder of millions of people. Valorising such an individual is utterly unacceptable and especially dangerous in a climate where we are experiencing xenophobic attacks.”

The National Chairperson of the South African Jewish Union of Students Natan Pollack said the union is determined to have Dlamini removed not only from his SRC position but also from the University.