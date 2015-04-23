Men arrested for gang operations in Atteridgeville

Police Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said the police believe that the gang operates between Gauteng and Limpopo. Dlamini said the Police in the two provinces acted through intelligence driven information and confronted a man believed to be member of a defence force.

“He was found in possession of R62 000 in cash and police proceeded to search his premises and seized three rifles with nine fully loaded magazines.

“Further investigation led the police to a second suspect who was found in possession of five pistols and other equipment used to cover their crime tracks.”

Dlamini added that the arrest add to those of 23 suspects who were arrested last weekend when the police seized 18 firearms during crime prevention operations.

Dlamini said police are still looking for more suspects as they believe there is a gang operation.

Suspects will appear in Pretoria Magistrates’ Court tomorrow. –batlilep@citizen.co.za