South Africa 20.4.2015 05:03 pm

Durban woman, 22, shot in the head

CNS Reporter/Sharl Els
Police investigators. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Investigations are under way after a 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting a woman in Montclair, Durban.

At about 3am yesterday, the suspect was drinking with a group of friends. He allegedly produced a firearm and pointed it at a woman lying on a bed, said investigating officer Warrant Officer Rico Naidoo, Southlands Sun reported.

The suspect allegedly shot the woman in the head and then fled the scene. The woman was rushed to King Edward VIII Hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival.

Naidoo added the man was arrested on Roland Chapman Drive, Montclair. Police recovered a 9mm round from the scene.

The suspect was charged with murder, theft of a firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Last month, a 21-year-old woman was shot in the head near a petrol station in Hluhluwe, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to eyewitnesses, the woman was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle with two men thought to be her friends, said Major Thulani Zwane.

The suspect, who was reportedly sitting directly behind the woman then allegedly shot her in the back of the head by accident, killing her instantly. It is believed the firearm used in the incident was unlicensed.

– Caxton News Service

