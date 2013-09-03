Free State air force member in court

Corporal Simphiwe Magudulela, 27, told the court, through an interpreter, he would like to apply for legal aid.

The matter was postponed to September 10 for a possible bail hearing.

This followed a shooting at the base, outside Bloemfontein, that saw a man being killed and another critically wounded early on Sunday morning.

“A member on duty shot two colleagues. One of them died on the scene and the other is in a critical condition,” Free State police spokesman Captain Harry Nagel said on Monday.

He said the shooting took place at around 2am on Sunday.

“We are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.”

SA National Defence Force spokesman Brig-Gen Xolani Mabanga confirmed the incident.

He said the injured SANDF member had been stabilised and was recovering in hospital.

Mabanga said the circumstances leading to the shooting at the base were being investigated.

– Sapa