South Africa 3.9.2013 03:38 pm

Free State air force member in court

The pair had been charged with stock theft. Photo: Supplied

A member of the SA Air Force based at the Bloemspruit Air Force Base appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on a murder charge on Tuesday.

Corporal Simphiwe Magudulela, 27, told the court, through an interpreter, he would like to apply for legal aid.

The matter was postponed to September 10 for a possible bail hearing.

This followed a shooting at the base, outside Bloemfontein, that saw a man being killed and another critically wounded early on Sunday morning.

“A member on duty shot two colleagues. One of them died on the scene and the other is in a critical condition,” Free State police spokesman Captain Harry Nagel said on Monday.

He said the shooting took place at around 2am on Sunday.

“We are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.”

SA National Defence Force spokesman Brig-Gen Xolani Mabanga confirmed the incident.

He said the injured SANDF member had been stabilised and was recovering in hospital.

Mabanga said the circumstances leading to the shooting at the base were being investigated.

Sapa

