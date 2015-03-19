 
South Africa 19.3.2015 03:26 pm

Elderly man shot during house robbery

CNS Reporter/Sugan Naidoo
Crime stock

A 72-year-old man is said to be in a stable condition at Margate Hospital after he was shot twice during a house robbery in Ramsgate, KwaZulu-Natal.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerald Mfeka said Arnold Miller had taken his daughter to school, leaving his wife, Patricia Tench-Wilkinson, 57, at home on Monday when two armed suspects entered their house, South Coast Herald reported.

“[I] went upstairs to watch the news, leaving the kitchen door open for [my husband] and our domestic worker. Suddenly there was a knife at my throat, and my three gold chains were ripped off my neck,” Tench-Wilkinson said.

The two masked suspects then allegedly tied her hands and legs with cable ties and taped her mouth. They then demanded money and keys to the safe before threatening to rape her, she said.

Miller, oblivious to the situation, returned home and was confronted by the two suspects downstairs. Meanwhile, his wife then managed to free herself and proceeded to jump through a first-floor window, landing on a pot plant.

The room where Arnold Miller, 72, stood bleeding while calling for help. Pic: South Coast Herald.

 

The suspects then overpowered Miller and led him upstairs, where he managed to slam a security gate between himself and the two men, who then shot him twice in the leg before fleeing.

The scene following the incident. Pic: South Coast Herald.

“I heard my husband shouting for help and ran back into the house. There was blood everywhere, and I remember him saying he was going to die,” Tench-Wilkinson said.

Paramedics later arrived at the scene and rushed Miller to hospital. According to Mfeka, a case of house robbery has been opened, while the two suspects are still at large.

“No arrests have been made, but police are still investigating the matter,” Mfeka said.

In another incident, An elderly man was shot and wounded during a robbery near Centurion, south of Pretoria in January.

The 73-year-old was reportedly sleeping alone in his house when two armed men entered his bedroom. The suspects then took a laptop, cameras, cellphones, and clothing, all worth about R39 000. They shot him in the upper body before fleeing. The man was taken to hospital.

– Caxton News Service

