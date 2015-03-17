Two would-be house robbers arrested

Mondeor police communications officer Joel Ramatlo told Comaro Chronicle: “We were on patrol when we received an alert on the Mondeor Sector 1, 2, 3 CPF Whatsapp group.”

The other two suspects are still at large. Investigations are ongoing.

In January, two men were arrested for allegedly trying to forcibly gain entry into a house in Birch Acres, Ekurhuleni.

A Metro police officer who was giving a colleague a lift home was alerted by members of the public that the two men were trying to push open a gate of a house in the area, said Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar.

“The suspects were caught carrying a bag which contained various house breaking equipment,” said Minnaar.

They were arrested and taken to the Norkem Park Police Station.

– Caxton News Service